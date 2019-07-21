Cooler temps settle in over Chicago, 70’s expected through Tuesday

Storms late Saturday and overnight have brought cooler air to the Chicago area. The extreme heat has ended and temperatures in the 90’s are not expected for at least a week. Partly cloudy skies for most of the day, with a high of 77. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening.
