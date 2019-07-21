Illinois GOP group removes post calling congresswomen ‘Jihad Squad’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Illinois Democrats are criticizing an inflammatory social media post shared by a prominent group of Illinois Republicans this weekend.

The Illinois Republican County Chairman’s Association has deleted this Facebook post and apologized for it, but some are saying it should have never been posted in the first place.

The image posted Friday night features a fake movie poster for the “Jihad Squad.” The tag line read, “Political jihad is their game, if you don’t agree with their socialist ideology you’re racist.”

The post features Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rashida Tlaib who often refer to themselves as a "squad."

Illinois Democrats have blasted the post calling it racist and inflammatory.

Mark Shaw is the president of the Illinois Republican County Chairman’s Association and he’s in charge of the Facebook page. A prominent leader in the state’s Republican party, he said the image was not authorized to be posted and he’s sorry if anyone was offended.

The Illinois Republican party is condemning the post calling it bigoted rhetoric, saying it doesn’t reflect Republican values.

This latest local controversy comes after weeks of attacks by President Donald Trump on the four democratic Congresswomen.

Earlier in the month he tweeted the women should go back to the countries they came from, even through three were born here in the United States. Over the weekend he tweeted again, calling the women weak and insecure people who are destroying the Democrat party, saying he doesn’t think they are capable of loving our country.

The Illinois Republican County Chairman’s Association is a political action committee. The website says it’s dedicated to electing Republicans in Illinois. Jim Oberweis and Richard Uline have contributed thousands of dollars to the organization.

The association says it’s now re-evaluating their internal processes when it comes to authorizing social media posts.