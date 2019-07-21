Jarrett Payton talks Bears from their ‘Return to Decatur’ event on Sports Feed

Posted 9:28 PM, July 21, 2019, by

CHICAGO - The history of the Bears will be a major part of this upcoming season as the team celebrates their 100th anniversary this season.

That was apparent on Sunday when the team returned to their first home for a celebration along with the annual pre-training camp news conference with general manager Ryan Pace.

Jarrett Payton was at the "Return to Decatur" event and joined Sports Feed from there for a couple of segments with Josh Frydman. They discussed a few of the major stories surrounding the team as they get ready to open training camp this week along with some breaking news on safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

You can watch the guy's discussion in the video above or below.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.