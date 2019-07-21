Patrick Finley joins Sports Feed on Sunday from the Bears’ Decatur celebration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It was a familiar event to the media, but it just took place at a different spot.

Ryan Pace always shares a news conference with his head coach before the start of training camp, but this year it wasn't in Bourbonnais. As part of a 100th anniversary celebration Decatur, the team's original home, the team moved the talk with the media to Sunday.

Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times was there along with Jarrett Payton to hear what Pace had to say. Afterward, they spent a segment chatting about it on Sports Feed, discussing everything from Ha Ha Clinton-Dix's injury to the continuing kicker dilemma.

You can watch their discussion from Decatur in the video above.