2 heat-related deaths reported in Cook County

CHICAGO — The intense heat this weekend contributed in the deaths of two people in Cook County.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office says a 71-year-old woman with diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease died at her home Saturday on West Polk Street. Heat stress was listed as a contributing factor in her death.

A 54-year-old man died as a result of coronary atherosclerosis with heat stress as a contributing factor. He was pronounced dead on Saturday at Swedish Covenant Hospital.

The deaths came as Chicago and large swaths of the country felt stifling heat. Temperatures have since eased in the city.

The heat had forced the cancellation of several outdoor events in Chicago. Humidity levels were high and cooling centers were set up around the city.