Blood drive held at O’Hare Airport as need for blood increases in summer

CHICAGO — The need for blood increases in the summer in Chicago, so a blood drive was held at one of the city’s airports to help fill that need.

The city’s Department of Aviation, United Airlines and Heartland Blood Centers held a blood drive Monday afternoon at O’Hare International Airport. Over the summer, the demand for donors is high, according to Tammy Winchester of Heartland Blood Centers.

“As donors are away on vacations, kids are out of high school and colleges, so we’re looking for the community here to support our need,” Tammy Winchester, Heartland Blood Centers, said.

The need also increases in the summer due to more car accidents and an increase in street violence.

Alderman Matt O’Shea (19th Ward) chairs the city’s Aviation Committee and is a veteran donor. Throughout his life, he has given almost 150 pints.

“We’ve had a great day here. Almost 100 pints collected,” he said. “Blood donation saves lives. That’s what it’s all about.

Danielle Hill, a United Airlines employee, also donated Monday and said she was motivated by her mother who is now 10 years cancer free.

“My mom is a breast cancer survivor and she had to have blood, so this has always been a passion of mine,” she said.

Whatever the motivation, blood donation is always welcome. One pint of blood can help three people.

One hundred people donated blood — which was the goal. The blood collected Monday will go to Chicago area hospitals as soon as possible.