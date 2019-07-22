Dangerous swimming conditions in Lake Michigan prompt Beach Hazard Warning

CHICAGO — Officials are warning people not to go into Lake Michigan Monday because of the rough conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a Beach Hazard Warning, effective through 5 a.m. Tuesday

Rip currents are causing dangerous swimming conditions, with waves up to 6 feet high.

A Beach Hazard Warning was also in effect Sunday, but people were still swimming, boating and even using jet skis.

On Saturday, a man died and another was rescued in the rough Lake Michigan waters.

Jose Rubio, 31, and his brother were out on a boat with a friend on Saturday and jumped in the lake to cool off, but the two were swept nearly a quarter-mile from their boat.

Divers pulled the two men out of the water near Diversey Harbor. Rubio was pronounced dead. His brother was taken to a hospital, and later released.

It's the 19th drowning so far this year on the lake.

