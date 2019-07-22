No one found inside Calumet City home where police responded to barricade situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALUMET CITY, Ill. — The search of a home in Calumet City after a reported barricade situation revealed that no one was inside.

A SWAT Team and first responders were on the scene of a home on the 500 block of Douglas Avenue Monday afternoon after an armed man was reportedly barricaded inside.

Police surrounded the home, and were trying to get the attention of the man they thought was inside the home. It was believed he was armed and a danger to himself and others.

SkyCam 9 captured an image of children and a woman being escorted from the home by officers.

It is unclear how the man escaped the home.

No further information was provided.