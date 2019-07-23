FeedonThis: From phones to Buehrle anniversary and the Chicago Sports Exchange

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Over the last few years, Pat Fitzgerald's news conferences have been among the most entertaining in the Big Ten.

Last week's Big Ten Media Day was no exception, as the Northwestern coach's thoughts on why college football attendance is down went viral.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman discussed what he said, then debated if he's right about the subject on Tuesday's Sports Feed. You can see that segment in #FeedonThis in the video above or below.

One big topic for Tuesday's show is the 10th anniversary of Mark Buehrle's perfect game at then US Cellular Field.

Josh had a unique story to share on that moment, which you can see during Social Fodder in the video above.

Yu Darvish is hot and Pedro Strop is not right now for the Cubs.

That's the simple way to discuss the tale of two pitchers over the last few weeks for the team. Josh and Jarrett discussed reasons why in the video above.

Chicago Sports Exchange opened up on Tuesday's show as Jarrett and Josh decided to "Buy or Sell" topics on Addison Russell, Buehrle, and DePaul basketball.

See that in the video above.