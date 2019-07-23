Kankakee County Democrats apologize after photo posted comparing Trump MAGA hats to KKK hoods

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. — An Illinois Democratic group has apologized after a photo was posted on Twitter comparing President Donald Trump’s red MAGA hats to Ku Klux Klan hoods.

The photo was posted Monday by the Kankakee County Democrats and showed a red Ku Klux Klan hood with the words, “Make America Hate Again.” The photo has since been deleted, but was reposted by others.

Amid the state GOP county chairmen’s flap over the “Jihad Squad” faux-movie poster, there’s this from the Kankakee County Illinois Democrats. (h/t @GregHinz at @CrainsChicago) pic.twitter.com/fw3UHImhQE — Rick Pearson (@rap30) July 23, 2019

The chairman of the Kankakee Democratic Party posted on Facebook Tuesday offering an apology,

“I do offer my sincere apology to the members of the Democratic Party and any others who may have been negatively affected by this clumsy misrepresentation of our intended message to purchase ‘Union Made’ and ‘Made in the U.S.A’ products,” the post said.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the image was “wrong and lacks the civility our politics should demand.”

The photo comes after the Illinois Republican County Chairmen’s Association apologized for posting an inflammatory image of the congresswomen on social media.

The image showed Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan on a movie poster for “Gangster Squad” but the title was changed to “Jihad Squad.” The tag line read: “Political jihad is their game….If you don’t agree with their socialist ideology you’re racist.”

Both images have been called the fallout from Trump’s tweet earlier this month that four congresswomen of color should “go back” to their home countries.