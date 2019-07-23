Lightfoot proposes changes to Chicago’s fine and fee system

CHICAGO —Changes may be coming to the city’s fine and fee system.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the current system broken when she announced the proposed reforms Tuesday morning.

They consist of three major changes:

Making payment plans more accessible. The city plans to make a six-month payment plan available online to give you more time to pay tickets. Reducing city sticker penalties. Lightfoot plans to lower late fees and stop same-day and consecutive-day ticketing. If you get a ticket for a non-driving violation, the city doesn’t want to suspend your drivers license.

The mayor says she hopes these changes will alleviate the economic impact the current system has on Chicago residents.

Lightfoot’s proposals will be included in an ordinance she’ll introduce to city council Wednesday.

It’s expected to pass in September and go into effect at that time.