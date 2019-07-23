Plea deal struck in 2017 sex fantasy murder trial involving former Northwestern professor

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge is taking a look at a plea deal in the 2017 fatal stabbing of a hair stylist in River North.

Andrew Warren, who used to work for Oxford University, told prosecutors he would testify against a former Northwestern University professor after both were accused of killing a man as part of a sexual fantasy.

As part of the deal, Warren agreed to testify if prosecutors pursued a 45-year prison sentence.

Warren and former Northwestern professor Wyndem Lathem are accused of killing Lathem’s boyfriend, 26-year-old Trenton Cornell-Duranleau, at an apartment in River North. Prosecutors said the defendants met online and plotted to kill Cornell-Duranleau two years ago.

The two recorded the murder, and stabbed the victim to death. Prosecutors later said Cornell-Duranleau had been stabbed 70 times and with such brutality that he was nearly decapitated. His throat was slit, and his pulmonary artery was torn.

The discovery prompted a nationwide manhunt for Warren and Lathem. The two men surrendered to authorities in California just days later.

Warren’s trial was scheduled to start next week until this deal came down. No trial date was set for Lathem, who has pleaded not guilty.

Lathem was an associate professor of microbiology at Northwestern when the murder happened. The university fired him after he fled.