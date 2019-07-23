Teen killed, 8 others injured in shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO — A teenager is dead and eight others were injured in a series of shootings across Chicago.

Police said just after 9 p.m. Monday, three people were traveling in a stolen white Jeep on 114th and South Lowe Avenue on the Far South Side. A pick-up truck drove by and someone inside fired shots at the Jeep.

A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times in the head and was killed. He has been identified by the medical examiner as Jaykuan Rogers.

A 20-year-old man was hit in the back twice and is in critical condition. A 17-year-old boy was not hit, but police took him into custody for questioning.

Police have not said what the motive may be.

In another shooting Monday night, police said a 25-year-old man was walking in an alley at 112th and South Wallace, when someone walked up and shot him twice in the abdomen. The man was transported to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the back and neck at 110th and South Vernon around 8 p.m. Monday during another shooting. The man ran to a nearby house for help, and was transported to Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody in any of the shootings. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.