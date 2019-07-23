× White Sox bats go quiet this time against the Marlins in a 5-1 loss

CHICAGO – Ten years ago, a White Sox pitcher was perfect on the mound against a team from Florida. On Tuesday night, the roles were reversed for a significant portion of the game.

On the anniversary of Mark Buehrle’s perfect game against the Rays, Caleb Smith was doing the same to the White Sox into the sixth inning, retiring the first 17 batters he faced.

No, he couldn’t hold it like Buehrle did, but his strong pitching to shut down a White Sox offense that scored nine the night before. Instead, Miami got the Dylan Covey for as Smith shut down the hosts in a 5-1 Marlins win at Guaranteed Rate Field.

After a four-homer performance in Monday’s victory, the White Sox could only muster two hits on the ninth as the Miami starter went seven innings striking out nine batters while walking just two in seven innings. Smith carried the perfect game all the way up till two outs in the sixth when he walked Adam Engel and Leury Garcia walked.

Jon Jay’s single after that brought home the only run of the night for the White Sox and broke up the no-hitter, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

The Marlins would do all the damage they would need in the fourth, getting into the lead on an RBI single by Neil Walker and an RBI double by Starlin Castro. Curtis Granderson would hit a two-run homer to right later in the inning to make it 4-0.

Harold Ramirez’s fifth homer of the year in the fifth ended the scoring for Miami, who then rode their pitching the rest of the way. It wasn’t quite what Buehrle did ten years ago, but Smith’s efforts were enough to quiet the White Sox bats for an evening.