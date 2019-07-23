WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress on Trump, Russian investigation

Woman shot and killed in Lansing parking lot

Posted 9:20 PM, July 23, 2019, by

LANSING, Ill. — A woman was killed and another person was injured after a shooting in a south suburban parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Shots were fired at the parking lot of the LA Fitness and Kmart at 173rd and Torrence in Lansing around 6 p.m. A woman was killed in the shooting. Her identity has not been released at this time.

SkyCam 9 was over the scene during the incident. Witnesses said some of them hit the ground when shots started. Police were on the scene looking for shell casings — there were at least 20.

The shooting started at the parking lot but the incident ended across the street at the Just Tires store with a bullet riddled pickup truck towing a trailer jammed against the tire shop as the driver tried to flee.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No one was taken into custody.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.