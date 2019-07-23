Woman shot and killed in Lansing parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANSING, Ill. — A woman was killed and another person was injured after a shooting in a south suburban parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Shots were fired at the parking lot of the LA Fitness and Kmart at 173rd and Torrence in Lansing around 6 p.m. A woman was killed in the shooting. Her identity has not been released at this time.

SkyCam 9 was over the scene during the incident. Witnesses said some of them hit the ground when shots started. Police were on the scene looking for shell casings — there were at least 20.

The shooting started at the parking lot but the incident ended across the street at the Just Tires store with a bullet riddled pickup truck towing a trailer jammed against the tire shop as the driver tried to flee.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

No one was taken into custody.