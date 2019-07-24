× Cubs send Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa

CHICAGO – He’s been struggling for the entire 2019 season in the field and at the plate, especially over the last few weeks. It’s enough that the Cubs were forced to make a move on Wednesday with Addison Russell.

The shortstop was optioned to Triple-A Iowa before the team’s game with the Giants Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco, with catcher Willson Contreras taking his spot on the active roster.

This will mark the second time that Russell has been with the Iowa Cubs in Des Moines this season, having gone there after his 40-game suspension for a violation of Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Russell was hitting .247 with six homers and 16 RBI in 55 games with the Cubs this season, but was plagued by errors in the field and bad baserunning mistakes.

