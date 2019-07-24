FeedonThis: ‘Twas the night before training camp

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's just about the most wonderful time of the year for Jarrett Payton.

Wednesday was the eve of the Bears' 2019 training camp, one of the most anticipated in years for the franchise, and the Sports Feed co-host can't wait to cover it.

But before he does, Jarrett gave a list of some of the things he's looking for from the team during their workouts in Bourbonnais to Josh Frydman.

That segment is part of the best of the show in #FeedonThis which you can watch in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Speaking of Bears, Jarrett gave a story during Social Fodder about his unique meeting with a Walter Payton fan on the way home from work on Tuesday.

See that in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cubs ran out of patience with Addison Russell on Wednesday and sent him down to Triple-A Iowa.

Josh and Jarrett discussed the infielder's struggles after returning from an early season suspension in the video above.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

He was a popular member of the Blackhawks during his playing days and still remains close to the franchise in retirement.

At his hockey camp this weekend in Vernon Hills, he discussed what he thought about a number of Blackhawks moves made this offseason, which you can see in the video above.