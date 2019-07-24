Girl beaten by teens in video may have been sexually assaulted: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Chicago police are investigating after a video surfaced of a 15-year-old girl with disabilities being beaten by a group of teens.

The video began circulating on social media Monday, but Chicago police said the girl was missing for five days before police were contacted.

Police said the girl may have also been sexually assaulted while she was missing.

The girl was located Tuesday night and taken to an area hospital where she was treated and released. She is now home with her father.

Community activist Stringer Harris, who spoke with the media before a police news conference Wednesday, identified the people who attacked the girl as six teens, five girls and one boy, between the ages of 15 and 18, who were her so-called friends. Police did not confirm this information.

Harris also said the girl suffers from a mental illness.

