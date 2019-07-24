Police release images of man wanted for attacking DePaul grad, slashing her neck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago police released images of a man wanted for attacking a DePaul University graduate in Lincoln Park.

The woman, 22, was hospitalized July 18 around 4 a.m. after police said she was found on the 2300 block of North Halsted Street with lacerations to her neck and face.

The woman was taken the Illinois Masonic Hospital and had lost a large amount of blood.

Police determined the attack may have been sexually motivated, but the woman fought back, which likely saved her life.

Police said the man had similar demographics to a person who stole a vehicle from the area near 353 N Desplaines St. on July 17.

Anyone with information is asked to Area Central Division at 312-747-8380.

24 Jul 19 Community Alert 18th District Wanted for Auto Theft and Questioning by WGN Web Desk on Scribd