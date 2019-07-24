Reynaldo Lopez has another great effort for the White Sox, but it’s not enough for the win

CHICAGO – When people look at the starting pitcher on the mound for Wednesday’s game at Guaranteed Rate Field, they see a player that can have a major part in the success of the White Sox rebuild.

Over the last few weeks, Reynaldo Lopez looks like someone getting closer to fulfilling those hopes.

After struggling most of the year, Reynaldo Lopez put together two strong efforts to start the second half of the season, triggering hopes that a turnaround may come before the end of the 2019 season.

Those hopes got a boost when the pitcher took the mound against the Marlins, as Lopez delivered another outstanding effort as he worked into the eighth inning and allowed just two runs. He had strong control and location and did everything he could to pick up the victory.

Unfortunately, for a second-straight night, the White Sox offense had nothing to help him.

Cesar Puello’s eighth-inning, two-run homer was even more than the Marlins would need as they beat the White Sox 2-0 at Guaranteed Rate Field, handing Lopez the hardest luck loss of his 2019 season.