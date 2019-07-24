Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook to stay closed until at least September

Posted 3:07 PM, July 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, July 24, 2019

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — The embattled Sterigenics plant in suburban Willowbrook will stay closed until at least Sept. 6.

That's the ruling from a judge Thursday on a controversial tentative deal that had been reached between the state of Illinois and Sterigenics for it to reopen its doors.

The Illinois Attorney General's Office struck the deal, which would have allowed the plant to reopen after it installs new equipment to drastically reduce its emissions of a cancer-causing gas known as ethylene oxide. This happened without community support or knowledge.

Now, the judge ordered four towns affected by the plant—Willowbrook, Darien, Hinsdale and Burr Ridge—to have a voice.

"We are looking at all possibilities," Willowbrook mayor Frank Trilla said. "We would like to introduce a 100% ban on ethylene oxide."

Back in February, Serigenics was forced to shut down after EPA monitoring found spikes in the toxic gas.

The judge also stated Thursday that the public has the right to intervene in the matter, so several nearby towns will file a brief by August 30.

Sterigenics will then have one week to respond

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.