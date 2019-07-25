1 dead after 2 semis involved in fiery crash on I-55 outside Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ill. — One person is dead and another was taken to a local hospital after two semis were involved in a fiery multi-vehicle crash outside Wilmington Thursday.

Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on northbound I-55 near mile marker 239. Illinois State Police confirm two “commercial vehicles” were involved in the crash, and later became “engulfed in flames.”

A semi was traveling on I-55 northbound south of Lorenzo Road before entering a construction zone. Traffic was backed up and the semi failed to stop before hitting a pick-up truck, causing a chain reaction into a semi-trailer and two passenger vehicles.

The driver of one of the semis was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of other semi was extricated from a vehicle by first responders and taken to an area hospital.

Until further notice, northbound lanes on I-55 will remain closed from IL-129 to Lorenzo Rd.

