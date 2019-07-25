3 girls arrested in attack of 15-year-old with special needs captured on video, police say

CHICAGO — Three juvenile girls have been arrested in connection with an attack on a 15-year-old girl with special needs that was captured on video, according to Chicago police.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said three girls, ages 13, 14 and 15-years-old, are in custody and charges against them include Aggravated Battery and Mob Action. Supt. Eddie Johnson and Area Central Detectives will hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday with details.

A video of the attack began circulating on social media Monday, but Chicago police said the girl was missing for five days before police were contacted.

Police said the girl may have also been sexually assaulted while she was missing.

The girl was located Tuesday night and taken to the hospital where she was treated and released. She went home with her father.

Community activist Stringer Harris, who spoke with the media before a police news conference Wednesday, identified the people who attacked the girl as six teens, five girls and one boy, between the ages of 15 and 18, who were her so-called friends. Police did not confirm this information.

Harris also said the girl suffers from a mental illness.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.