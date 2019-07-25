Adam Hoge discusses the opening of Bears’ training camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURBONNAIS - It's one of the most anticipated training camps in about a decade after the team had a major improvement in the 2018 season.

Now fans of the Bears have Super Bowl on their minds as they get ready to begin the 2019 season with workouts in Bourbonnais this weekend.

Before all the action gets started, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio joined Jarrett Payton for a conversation on Sports Feed at Olivet Nazerene University. The guys discussed key players on each side of the ball and how they might improve to help the Bears take another step closer to a title in the Fall and Winter.

