Police release images of car sought after teen hospitalized in North Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO — Police released images of a car they are searching for in connection to a North Side hit-and-run.

A 17-year-old boy riding his bicycle was hit by a car near on the 4400 block of North Western Avenue around 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the teen was traveling southbound on Western Avenue on his bicycle when a black Lexus SUV was traveling northbound and made a left turn onto Montrose Avenue and struck him. The SUV continued driving westbound on Montrose Avenue and did not stop, police said.

The teen was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses said they tried to help catch the driver, by following the car, but he got away.

Police said the car's passenger side rear door window was shattered during the incident and may have damage to the door as well.

Anyone with information is urged to call police, or submit a tip to CPDtip.com.