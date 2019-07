Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOURBONNAIS - Whenever he touches the ball on the field, something could happen.

It might be a long run or a catch. If it's on a kick return, it could be a shifty run for a touchdown. Excitement has been his calling card since he was drafted by the Bears before the 2017 season.

Now it appears that Tarik Cohen has a flair for entrances as well.

The running back, in keeping with trends around the league, had a grand entrance to Bears' training camp at Olivet Nazarene University on Thursday.