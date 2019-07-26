Fourth girl charged in beating of 15-year-old with special needs due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A fourth suspect is due in court Friday in the beating of a 15-year-old girl with special needs that was recorded on cellphone video and shared online.

Chicago police said in a statement Thursday night that the 15-year-old was taken into custody and is charged as a juvenile with aggravated battery. Police earlier Thursday announced that three girls ages 13, 14 and 15 were charged as juveniles, two of them with aggravated battery and one with mob action.

In the video, the girl waves her arms as she tries to fend off her attackers. The video was posted by someone who described herself in the caption as a friend of the girl, who she said has a "mental disability."

Police say the girls had been showing the victim how to flash gang signs just before the attack in a South Side alley.

In separate news conferences Thursday, the victim’s father, and then relatives of her deceased mother, demanded that all of the attackers be brought to justice.

DCFS confirms taking protective custody of the 15-year-old, and has also revealed prior contact with her family and an ongoing investigation of neglect.

The teen had been missing for several days before the video surfaced on Monday. Her father says he reported her missing on July 18.

Police are also investigating whether the 15-year-old was sexually assaulted while she was missing