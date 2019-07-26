New images released of man wanted for attacking woman near DePaul University

CHICAGO — Chicago police released new photos to help the public identify a man wanted in an attack against a DePaul graduate in Lincoln Park.

The woman, 22, was hospitalized July 18 around 4 a.m. after police said she was found on the 2300 block of North Halsted Street with lacerations to her neck and face.

As of Wednesday, the woman was still hospitalized in serious condition.

Police determined the attack may have been sexually motivated, but the woman fought back, which likely saved her life.

The man suspected in her attack was caught on camera on the city’s Near West Side. The new images show him bicycling in a parking garage, around the time an SUV was stolen from the 300 block of North Desplaines Street.

The woman says her attacker jumped out of an SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to Area Central Division at 312-747-8380.