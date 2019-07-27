Microchip helps bring kidnapped dog back home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A suspected crime ring may be responsible for the kidnapping of several dogs, some of them in the East Chicago and Hammond, Indiana areas, but thanks to technology and a family who never gave up, one dog found his way back.

7 -year-old Zino is home at last. He was gone since February when he was stolen from the backyard.

Josephine Lopez looked for hours that winter night, but not a sign of her little four legged boy.

"It was devastating," Lopez said. "It was a nightmare. It was just days, weeks, months. I still kept the hope."

She went online, offered a reward and received some calls, but never got Zino. However, last week she received a call from the microchip company that chipped Zino. She found out he was far from home.

Zino wandered into a woman’s yard 500 miles away in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

With the help from the Humane Society and two animal rescue groups, Grey Face and Mutt Mutt Engine, Zino was back in his owner's arms.

Police are still investigating the dog thefts, so far no one is in custody.