Woman fatally shot in West Suburban Aurora, police

AURORA, Ill. — Police are investigating after a woman was fatally shot late Friday night in west suburban Aurora.
Police said shots were fired around 10:20 p.m. on the 400 block of E. Benton St., just a few blocks from the casino and downtown area of the town. A 19-year-old woman was shot.
A cross had been placed on the front porch of the home, where she was killed.
A witness told WGN News a pick-up truck pulled up to a house and opened fire.
Police are still searching for suspects.
"Right now, we do not think this is a random shooting, but we don't think the woman was the intended target at this point," Paris Lewbel, Aurora Police Department spokesperson, said.
The police department posted about the incident on their Twitter account:
Detectives were on scene investigating Friday night and said some of the bullets struck the outside of a home on East Benton Street.
Aurora Police are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.