17-year-old boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — A 17-year-old boy was killed while riding a skateboard in Arlington Heights Saturday night.

Officials responded to the 4100 block of North Ridge Avenue around 7 p.m. for a traffic crash with injuries.

17-year-old Levi Matsuda was holding onto a 2015 Honda Pilot that was driving southbound on Ridge Avenue from Foxdale Lane, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Matsuda separated from the vehicle, fell to the ground and sustained severe head injuries.

He was sent to Northwest Community Hospital and was pronounced dead by emergency room physicians after 10 p.m.

Arlington Heights resident Linda Goland has lived on North Ridge for 40 years and said this street is notorious for teenagers on skateboards holding onto moving vehicles.

“The kids are always storming down this street because it’s so wide and it goes all the way down,” Goland said.

Teens gathered in grief in front of accident reconstruction markings near the spot where one of their friends suffered fatal injuries. They said they were classmates of Matsuda. He was a student at Buffalo Grove High School.

Arlington Heights police are investigating the incident.