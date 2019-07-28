× Amtrak train strikes vehicle causing derailment in University Park

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. — An Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle Sunday evening in University Park.

The incident happened near University Pkwy and Governors Hwy around 5 p.m.

Illini Train 393 struck a vehicle on the tracks south of University Park Metra Station and derailed one locomotive and five passenger cars, according to Amtrak.

There were no reported injuries to the crew or the approximately 297 passengers onboard.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.