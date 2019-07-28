Demonze Spruiel joins Sports Feed on Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's hard not to talk about the Bears these days. After all, it's been a long wait to discuss something positive about this club during the past decade.

But a great 2018 season has fired up a desperate fanbase that went back to the playoffs for the first time in eight seasons. It's made the anticipation for the upcoming 2019 season as high as ever this offseason.

Demonze Spruiel of "The D & Davis Show" discussed the team as they opened training camp this weekend on Sports Feed with Josh Frydman. They also discussed the Cubs and White Sox as they approach Wednesday's trade deadline.

