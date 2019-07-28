Jarrett Payton discusses the first weekend of Bears’ training camp on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The crowds were big and the excitement was apparent as the Bears' made their way onto the practice fields for the first time at Olivet Nazarene University in 2019.

Bears training camp has a different buzz after the team went 12-4 last season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2010. It's created some Super Bowl chatter among the fans and some pundits as the Bears start their second year under Matt Nagy.

Jarrett Payton was in Bourbonnais for the workout Sunday morning and he appeared on Sports Feed later that night to discuss what he saw with Josh Frydman.

You can watch their discussion over two segments in the video above or below.