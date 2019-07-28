Man claims he caught second alligator in Humboldt Park lagoon

CHICAGO — A man claims he caught a second alligator in the Humboldt Park lagoon Saturday night.

A video of a man claiming he caught a second alligator in the Humboldt Park lagoon near Boathouse Cafe was posted on Facebook around 9:30 p.m.

The video was posted by Carlos Jiménez Flores. He and one of his Boathouse Cafe coworkers ran to where two fishermen were with a phone in hand recording live on Facebook.

“I heard some commotion over here by some people who said there was another alligator,” Jiménez Flores said.

In the video, the man is seen holding the 4-foot-long alligator with black tape around the its jaws.

Police took two men into custody after they provided conflicting statements.

Jiménez Flores was not surprised to hear that their stories did not match up.

“It had the mouth already tapped,” Jiménez Flores said. “Ok, this guy worked pretty fast. I got to touch the gator and it was dry. It came out of the water and was dry. I just found that odd.”

In the video, the man said he kept tape with him after the first gator was spotted earlier this month. Jiménez Flores also pointed out how comfortable the man was holding the alligator.

The second alligator was turned over to animal control.

The two men were released, but officials will continue to investigate the incident.

Frank Robb, the Florida alligator expert who caught the first gator, was contacted. He said the animal was a juvenile and could not have been in the lagoon for a long period of time.

Robb also said his investigation when he was in Chicago revealed only one alligator was in the lagoon, which was the one he caught.

The first gator was spotted early July and was caught eight days after it was spotted. It is currently in Florida.