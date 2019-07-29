Chicago shooting death of 3-year-old boy investigated as accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Authorities say a 3-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head at a South Side home in what police are investigating as a possible accidental shooting.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi posted on Twitter that the child's family said they heard a gunshot Sunday afternoon while in another room at the home in the 9600 block of S. Escanaba Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, and found the boy with a gun.

Tragic news as this young child has succombed to injuries. Family reports to police that they heard a gunshot while in another room and found their child with a gun. We extend our deepest condolences as detectives continue to investigate. DCFS has also been called in to assist — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) July 29, 2019

Police say the child was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead. His name wasn't immediately released.

Guglielmi says police continue to investigate the circumstances of the death and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has been called in to assist.

Police are still trying to determine who the gun belongs to, and how the boy got hold of it.

No word yet if police will pursue charges in this case.