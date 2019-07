CHICAGO — Fire crews are responding to an extra-alarm blaze at an apartment building on the West Side.

The two-alarm fire happened just before 6 a.m. Monday in a three-story building located at 424 South Laramie Avenue in the South Austin neighborhood.

Four people have reportedly been transported to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.