Scott Merkin discusses the White Sox on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Things are not as bad as last year, certainly, but there is bit of disappointment for White Sox fans over the past few weeks.

The positivity of the first half of the season, when the team surprised by coming into the All-Star break just two games under .500, has faded a bit after losing of 13 of 17 games. Yet the improvement of a number of young players has optimism much higher for the future than a year ago.

Scott Merkin of MLB.com appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the team's progress along with the upcoming trade deadline. He touched on a number of topics with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur over the course of two segments, which you can see in the video above.