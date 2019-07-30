2 mothers fatally shot do not appear to be targets: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — As the investigation continues into the shooting deaths of two peace activists, the matter has the attention of city government, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot downtown.

Andrea Stoudemire, 35, and Chantell Grant, 26, a mother of three, were gunned down at 75th Street and Stewart Avenue Friday night.

"This organization was stood up trying to reclaim territory in the neighborhood and that is exactly the kind of effort that we need," Lightfoot said.

The two women were gunned down at the intersection they had been working to turn into a safe spot in Englewood as part of the group MASK, Mothers Against Senseless Killings.

A shrine now marks the place they died. Word is circulating throughout the neighborhood they were targeted in this drive-by shooting because of their peace activism and efforts to take back the neighborhood from gangs and drugs.

Tuesday, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said that does not seem to be the case. A male they were standing with appeared to be the target.

"From what we know right now, there is no evidence to suggest they were targeted because of their affiliation with that group," Johnson said. "As a matter of fact, one of them was shot from like a half block away.

A GoFundMe page is raising money in hopes to give a reward to anyone with information in the drive-by shooting deaths.