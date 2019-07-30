3 seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-57; all NB lanes blocked near 107th

CHICAGO — Three people are seriously injured after a rollover crash on the I-57 Expressway on the Far South Side.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-57 near 107th Street by the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP said the vehicle hit a wall and two people were ejected from the vehicle. All three people involved were transported to hospitals in serious-to-critical- condition.

All northbound lanes are blocked at 107th. Expect major delays in that area, and consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.