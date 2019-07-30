3 seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-57; all NB lanes blocked near 107th

Posted 5:32 AM, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 05:37AM, July 30, 2019

CHICAGO — Three people are seriously injured after a rollover crash on the I-57 Expressway on the Far South Side.

The accident happened around 4 a.m. Tuesday on northbound I-57 near 107th Street by the Morgan Park neighborhood, according to Illinois State Police.

ISP said the vehicle hit a wall and two people were ejected from the vehicle. All three people involved were transported to hospitals in serious-to-critical- condition.

All northbound lanes are blocked at 107th. Expect major delays in that area, and consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.