Bears activate Ha Ha Clinton-Dix off PUP list

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. – When Ryan Pace announced that he wouldn’t start practice with the team, the concern about a long-term injury immediately crept in.

Early trips to the Physically Unable to Perform list occasionally have led to long stays out of the lineup, even if the Bears’ general manager believed the injury for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix wasn’t serious.

However, fears of a long absence from camp for the safety were officially dismissed on Tuesday morning when the Bears activated him off the PUP list, putting him back on the active roster and into training camp practice at Olivet Nazarene University.

It’s a sigh of relief for the Bears after Clinton-Dix suffered a knee sprain late in the Bears’ offseason workout program. He’s expected to be the starting safety alongside Eddie Jackson this fall as he replaces Adrian Amos, who left for the Packers in free agency.

Clinton-Dix comes to the Bears after spending four-and-a-half years with the Packers and the second half of 2018 with the Redskins after a trade. He has 14 career interceptions with 456 tackles and 5 1/2 sacks