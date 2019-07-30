Cubs add to the bullpen with acquisition of David Phelps from the Blue Jays

CHICAGO – If someone was asked what part of the team the Cubs would try to address at the trade deadline, many would say the bullpen.

That’s where they started on Tuesday, completing a deal with Toronto to add another pitcher for the stretch run.

The #Cubs today acquired RHP David Phelps and a cash consideration from the Toronto Blue Jays for minor league RHP Thomas Hatch. To make room for Phelps on the 40-man roster, LHP Xavier Cedeño has been transferred to the 60-day IL. pic.twitter.com/7tsw2vYqED — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 30, 2019

Left-handed pitcher David Phelps comes over to the Cubs in exchange for prospect for Thomas Hatch, with reliever Xavier Cedeno transferred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40-man roster.

A former Notre Dame pitcher, Phelps is in his seventh MLB season that has included stops with the Yankees, Marlins, Mariners, and the Blue Jays. Before coming to Toronto, Phelps had Tommy John surgery after suffering a torn UCL that cost him the entire 2018 season.

So far this season with the Blue Jays, Phelps pitched 17.1 innings in 17 games, allowing seven earned runs (3.63 ERA) while striking out 18 batters compared to seven walks. In July, Phelps had allowed just one earned run in nine appearances before a rough outing against the Rays on July 28th in which he allowed two homers and three earned runs in 2/3 of an inning.

For his career, Phelps has a .388 ERA in 245 appearances.