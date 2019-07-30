Jimmy Greenfield discusses a number of topics on Tuesday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He's got his beat for the Chicago Tribune along with his passion for baseball.

That made Jimmy Greenfield their perfect guest for Tuesday's Sports Feed as a number of topics have come up for the Blackhawks, Cubs, and White Sox.

From the NHL team's convention to the trade deadline for the north and south siders, he took time to discuss both on the program with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman over the course of two segments on the program..

You can check out Jimmy's discussion on Tuesday's Sports Feed with the guys by clicking on the video above or below.