Man boards CTA Red Line train after being stabbed in Rogers Park

CHICAGO — A man rode a CTA train after being stabbed in the chest early Tuesday morning in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

Police said a 54-year-old man was stabbed around 1 a.m. in the 7600 block of North Paulina Street, a block away from the CTA’s Howard Red Line station.

The man then boarded a Red Line train before it was stopped, and he was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical conditions.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.