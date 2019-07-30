Officer injured after rocks hit squad car in Little Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was injured after rocks hit a squad car in the city's Little Village neighborhood, according to police.

Officials said a police sergeant was traveling in a squad car on the 2500 block of West Cermak Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when the windshield was struck by rocks thrown from an overpass by three males.

The sergeant sustained a minor laceration to her arm from the shattered windshield. She was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The three males were taken in for questioning.

The investigation is ongoing.

No further information was provided.