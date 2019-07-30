William Marovitz discusses ‘Miracle The Musical’ on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - The run to a championship that was 108-years in the making has inspired a number of tributes from Cubs' fans the last three years.

But one of the most unique comes at the Royal George Theatre this summer and fall, where the team's 2016 World Series title is the theme of a new musical.

Fittingly, it's called "Miracle the Musical," which follows a Wrigleyville family's ups and downs during the run to the championship. It was the idea of producer William Marovitz, who helped bring the concept to the stage.

He appeared on Sports Feed to discuss the show on Tuesday with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman. You can watch their discussion in the video above.

