CHICAGO — A 38-year-old woman was shot Tuesday afternoon in the city's West Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Police said the woman was in front of a residence on the 5500 block of South Wolcott Avenue around 3 p.m. when someone approached her and fired shots.

The woman was shot in the knee and the ankle. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was stabilized.

No one was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.