3 boys charged after thrown rocks from overpass injure CPD sergeant

CHICAGO — Three boys are facing charges for throwing rocks and hitting a squad car in the Little Village neighborhood.

Officials said the police sergeant was traveling in a squad car on the 2500 block of West Cermak Road around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when the windshield was struck by rocks thrown from an overpass by the three boys.

The sergeant sustained a minor laceration to her arm from the shattered windshield. She was taken to the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital in good condition.

The boys, ages 10 and 11, were charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass.