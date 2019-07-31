Giolito and deGrom don’t disappoint, but the Mets breakthrough late to beat the White Sox

CHICAGO – With the trade deadline, and all the stress that brings, behind both teams, it was time to enjoy a classic pitcher’s duel.

Jacob de Grom took the mound for the Mets while Lucas Giolito did the same for the host White Sox as the best starter for each team squared off a Guaranteed Rate Field. Both teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to playoff contention, but fans figured they’d see an October-worth showdown from the starters.

de Grom and Giolito didn’t’ disappoint, each working through the seventh, each allowing just one run with a high amount of strikeouts. In the end, it came down to the bullpens, and the Mets won that battle in the final innings.

Alex Colome, who wasn’t traded by the White Sox at the deadline despite heavy interest from around the league, endured a bad ninth inning. Hurt by an error to being the frame, he allowed three runs on three hits and a walk which allowed the Mets to grab the lead.

The White Sox got one back in the bottom of the ninth, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the bad top of the inning as New York won it 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Giolito finished his seven innings with just three hits allowed along with the one run, as he struck out nine batters with just three walks. deGrom topped him in the strikeouts, finishing with 11 “K’s” with two walks as he allowed five hits and the run.