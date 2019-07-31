‘I really punched him’: Carjacker crashes after woman in backseat fights back

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A carjacking suspect crashed into a CTA entrance in the Loop after quick thinking passengers fought back.

Police said around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a driver and passenger got out of a White Hyundai in the 400 block of South Dearborn. A man then got into the driver's seat and attempted to steal the vehicle, unaware that two other people were still in the backseat.

Jasmine Brown tells WGN she was in the backseat of her brother's Hyundai during an Uber Eats run. She said when the man got into the car she punched him, catching him off guard.

"The moment I really punched him, he was like…he was like…dazed because he didn’t know anybody was in the car because we was behind him, and I like jumped to the front to throw the car in park, but it wouldn’t go in park,” Brown said.

The driver lost control and hit an entrance to the CTA Blue Line on Dearborn, near Jackson in the Loop. Brown said she managed to rip the man's shirt off before he fled the scene.

Brown said she is thankful to people in a nearby bar, who came out to help her and her brother after the crash.

No one is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.